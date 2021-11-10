Comcast Xfinity Internet Outage Affects US Customers

Telegram founder’s list of overrated things 2:15

(CNN) – If your Tuesday morning started with internet connectivity issues, you are not alone.

Comcast customers in several areas of the United States, including parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois, reported outages early Tuesday with their Xfinity Internet service. The outage tracking service Downdetector recorded more than 52,000 reports of outages around 9 am ET, with most complaining of a “total outage” of the service.



In response to a tweet Tuesday morning, the company’s verified Xfinity support Twitter account acknowledged “widespread disruptions to Xfinity services,” which it said were due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

In response to another tweet, the account read: “We currently have connection issues across the country, our network team is working hard to find a solution.”

Comcast did not respond to multiple requests for comment from CNN Business.

Some users reported problems connecting to the Xfinity Health Center web page, which shows where the problems could be occurring.

“Some customers are experiencing intermittent service interruptions as a result of a network problem,” reads a tweet from the Xfinity account sent around 11 am ET. “Our teams are actively working to get affected customers back online as we continue to investigate. We apologize to those who have been affected.”

The spike in outage reports lasted for about an hour before subsiding. By around 9:30 am ET, the number of reports on Downdetector had dropped to just over 20,000 and some users on Twitter were reporting that their internet had been restored, or that they had at least been able to access the Xfinity support page for See when your service was expected to resume.

As of 11 a.m. ET, there were only about 3,000 reports of outages at Downdetector.