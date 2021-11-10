Christopher Nolan signs Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon

The cast of Oppenheimer it is acquiring an increasingly exquisite shape. This upcoming Christopher Nolan film just assured Robert Downey Jr. already Matt Damon as part of the acting talent. Just last month, reports came in that Cillian Murphy would assume the titular role, that is, J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist whom the annals of history consider the inventor of the atomic bomb. Days later, it was learned that Emily blunt was in talks to play the protagonist’s wife, Katherine Oppenheimer. What other A-List actor will be on the way to join Nolan’s emerging project?

Firstly, Deadline shared exclusively – earlier this week – that Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan’s was on track to sign Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, in roles yet to be confirmed. It should be noted that although Damon and Nolan previously collaborated on the space tape Interstellar, this would be the first time that Downey Jr. has put himself at the service of the prolific director.

Minutes later, The Hollywood Reporter published his own note on the matter, where – unlike Deadline– handled the signing of both actors as a certainty. And not only that. Some close sources apparently confirmed to the medium which characters from Oppenheimer correspond to Downey Jr. and Damon. According to information from THR, the famous Iron Man interpreter will be Lewis strauss, president of the United States Atomic Energy Commission in the 1950s. For his part, the actor from The Martian and Jason bourne will personify Leslie groves, military supervisor of the Manhattan Project during World War II.

Oppenheimer was previously described as an “epic thriller filmed in IMAX” that will allow audiences to enter “into the exciting paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.” It consists of an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. In addition to director and screenwriter, Christopher Nolan will serve as producer alongside his eternal companion Emma Thomas.

Universal Pictures will be responsible for distributing the film worldwide. It was only confirmed in September that the film studio had replaced Warner Bros. Pictures as the home of Nolan’s new project. Production is expected to start in early 2022, anticipating that Oppenheimer hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

Nolan’s team is joined by some collaborators who worked in Tenetincluding cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema, editor Jennifer Lame, and composer Ludwig Göransson.