Christian Pulisic arrived conditioned for the game against Mexico

Next Friday the first game between Mexico and USA in this Round of the Concacaf To the World Cup Qatar 2022.

For this game the set of Stars and Stripes will not be able to count on Sergino Dest from Barcelona or with Giovanni reyna of Borussia Dortmund, both due to injury and although they called Christian pulisic of the Chelsea, this would have a request to have a few minutes by the technician Thomas tuchel.

“The answer is that if you look at how many minutes he has played, the question may no longer need to be answered,” Tuchel told reporters after the one-goal tie for the Chelsea against Burnley. “I hope they don’t give him too many minutes and are responsible enough,” he added.

And it is that according to the German strategist, the American footballer has not yet recovered from the ankle injury he suffered with his national team. Honduras.

“Christian still feel some pain. It is a matter of pain management. It is not a matter of getting injured again or being still injured. It just continues to be painful. He has tried very hard.

“Hopefully everyone, including himself, is responsible and does not get carried away by emotions wanting to help his country win a super important game. Hopefully everything goes well and the minutes do him good and he comes back stronger,” he said. Tuchel.

