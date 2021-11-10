Christian Bale, this is the character that has cost him the most to interpret and he is not Batman

British actor Christian bale He is considered one of the best in the film industry, because he has played iconic characters and has never been stuck in a single role, although this actor has commented that all the roles that he has taken to the big screen have required his merit , there is one that has seemed the most complex, and clarified that it is not Batman.

Bale, who has been acting since he was eight years old, is one of the few who continues to use “the method”, because his transformations for the role are complete and the actor gets fully into the life of the character he will give life to, so almost every time he appears in a new movie he is recognized.

Christian Bale said Heath Ledger’s portrayal as The Joker ruined his plans for Batman. Photo: Special

Although the British actor has confessed that he is not so passionate about cinema as to go to see a movie, since he prefers other types of arts, such as music and theater, Bale He has always shown great dedication in front of the camera, for something he has been nominated at least four times for awards Oscar, although he has only won as a supporting actor.

Christian Bale He always adapts his physique, his face, his hair and even his way of speaking to give life to his characters, but he clarified that the interpretation that seemed most extreme to him was Moses, on Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014), film directed by Ridley Scott.

In Exodus: Gods and Kings, Bale gave life to Moses. Photo: Special

The British actor acknowledged that he had to “turn on” and “turn off” Moses, because he needed a lot of energy, because he who likes to use “the method” prefers to stay in the role all the time, but he assured that to Exodus: Gods and Kings changed his way of being on set, to the extent that this role seemed more complicated than Patrick Bateman, from American Psycho (2000).

Even the same Bale in other interviews he said he was disappointed in his work on the trilogy of Batman from Christopher Nolan, because he considers that he could never take the character as far as he wanted, since with the participation of Heath Ledger, What The Joker, on The dark knight, “my plans were ruined, as he was much more interesting than me and what he was doing (like Batman) “.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Bale will play “Gorr the Butcher of Gods.” Photo: Special

This demanding actor will appear again in a superhero film, only now it will be for Marvel, because in 2022 it will give life to “Gorr the Butcher of Gods” on Thor: Love and Thunder, role for which once again he will make changes in his physical appearance, as he will be the antagonist of this fourth between the god of thunder.

