Chris Pratt thinks Thor 4 will wow the audience!

The actor who gives life to Star-Lord: Chris Pratt, spoke about Thor: Love and Thunder.

Perhaps one of the funniest dynamics forged in the last great crossover of The Avengers, was that fight between Star-lord and Thor to decide who was the leader of Guardians of the Galaxy, and in a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Chris pratt revealed that we will see more of this relationship in Thor: Love and Thunder:

“We found that dynamic while filming Avengers, and it seems that people liked it. A) Yes Taika waititi He had a vision for it, and I think they will like what we did, because it takes up the same tone of rivalry between the two characters. ”

However, the same actor revealed that there is no point of comparison between the two, both in fiction and in real life, because: “Chris Hemsworth is on another level. I was just in awe of his presence. He is a man-god in real life. I was fine just being with him. “

After clarifying that the film rivalry does not extend to the actors, Chris pratt commented that “The audience is going to be impressed after seeing what Taika brought to Thor 4, it’s another level.”

In addition to those already mentioned, the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder It will also have the presence of Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Jeff Goldblum, etc. And the film is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, are you excited Thor: Love and Thunder?