Cholesterol management with RNA therapies: Internal studies it

Jorge Francisco Gómez Cerezo, coordinator of the Vascular Risk Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

The XVII Vascular Risk Meeting it will host dozens of internists from all over Spain on November 11 and 12. Among the topics they will deal with, the experts will put the magnifying glass on the new ways of handling the LDL cholesterol, “one of the most important points”, according to Jorge Francisco Gómez Cerezo, coordinator of the Vascular Risk Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), in statements to this medium.

Cherry assures that many changes are taking place in Vascular Risk, both at the level of knowledge of the disease and in terms of therapeutic objectives with new drugs. For this reason, he points out that “the goal is an update in the new knowledge about vascular disease, especially in the new objectives of treating dyslipidemia and the use of new drugs.”

Returning to the main novelties of this congregation, Cerezo also highlights “diagnostic and imaging techniques to evaluate vascular risk. At the meeting we will mention the value that ultrasound, scan or resonance provide in the detection of the cardiovascular disease “.

Along the same lines, the coordinator announces that pharmacological innovations regarding lipid-lowering therapies, among others, will also be addressed. Thus, Cerezo has affirmed that there are several drugs that contribute to the improvement of hyperlipidemia, highlighting benpedoic acid as a treatment that can be launched on the market before the end of the year.

Likewise, Cerezo has justified the face-to-face format of this meeting because “epidemiologically it may be face-to-face and secure“That yes, recognizes that the advance of teledocencia contributes to facilitate the attendance to many events of this type.

Results expected from the XVII RV-SEMI Meeting

Cerezo hopes that the meeting will have a direct impact on the quality of patient care, as well as “an update in knowledge to take into account all the new parameters in the daily management of patients.”

The contents to be developed will be divided into different tables, conferences and colloquia-debates, in which the multiple existing areas such as hypertension, diabetes, sclerotic disease and hyperlipidemia, as well as the appearance of thrombi due to atrial fibrillation.

The arrival of RNA Therapies in Cardiovascular Prevention

In the field of vascular risk, the arrival of RNA therapies (ARN for its acronym in Spanish) plays an especially important role. This type of approach is aimed at “reducing LDL levels cholesterol and guarantee an improvement of the parameters “.

These therapies have “extraordinary, very powerful efficacy, through safe gene mechanisms that do not produce adverse effects,” emphasizes Cerezo.