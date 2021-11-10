Chivas transfers | The two positions that will be strengthened for Clausura 2022: Stove football

The rojiblancos began on Tuesday the preparation for the playoff match against Puebla that will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

“They want to charge as if they were at PSG“he replied harshly Amaury vergara when asked about the possible return of the Chicharito Hernández and Rodolfo Pizarro to Chivas de Guadalajara. Despite the fact that both figures are still far from the Flock’s radar, the truth is that the club would already have the reinforcements fixed for him. next market.

And it is that from the rojiblancas offices they have not wanted to waste time and have already given themselves to the work of working with a view to the next Closing 2022. The first step in this planning was taken days ago when the Ricardo Peláez confirmed in a brief video published on the club’s networks the continuity of Michel Leaño as a coach.

However, on the issue of signings they have not been left behind either: according to information published by ESPN, Chivas already knows the two positions that are going to be reinforced in the squad. A right winger and a recovering midfielder would be the club’s main targets for the next passing window.

“ESPN was able to know that there are two areas where the team seeks to get players. One of them is the right back, since Jesús Sánchez failed to gain the confidence of the coach, Marcelo Michel Leaño, to the point of using Isaac Brizuela and Carlos Cisneros in that position, so they see hiring someone out there as a priority. “, you can read part of the information.

The other position in which they will emphasize at the time of ‘scratching the pocket’ will be in the one of midfielder of recovery. The club’s intentions are to look for a footballer capable of fighting for the position of Jesus Molina, who has become ‘master and lord’ of that demarcation and has generated a certain dependence on his figure.