Chivas de Guadalajara hope to recover 100% Alexis Vega against Puebla

The exact day for the playoffs has not yet been defined, but everything points to Saturday, November 20, as the designated day.

The victory in the last match against him Mazatlan was a breath of fresh air for Chivas de Guadalajara. The rojiblancos suffered more than necessary throughout the semester to ensure, at least, a place among the top 12 classified in this Opening 2021 of the Liga MX.

With the game against him Puebla just around the corner, from Verde Valle they are optimistic for two reasons before that momentous meeting that could mean a turning point for the Flock: first, the most recent record favors Chivas, who won 0-2 in date 2 of the tournament in progress at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

And second is the return of Alexis Vega, who missed Chivas’ last matches after injuring himself with the Mexico national team. This ‘ace’ up their sleeve that the Herd keep can be vital to the club’s aspirations to get into the top eight and reach the quarterfinals.

Although the striker came in as a replacement in the second half against the Mazatlan, and gave assistance so that Angel Zaldívar make a difference, Vega’s conditions are still not optimal after overcoming the sprain that left him out for much of the final stretch of this semester, where the rojiblancos were on the verge of elimination.

In addition, Alexis will have an extra motivation: in recent days he became a father for the second time and also confirmed the date of his wedding, something that will undoubtedly play in favor of the Flock’s interests in recovering 100% of its most outstanding player in the most important moment of the season.