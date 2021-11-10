Chicharito Hernández showed his disappointment and his continuity in LA Galaxy is in danger

Chicharito Hernández contributed a double in the 3-3 draw against Minnesota United, but could not prevent the elimination of the Los Angeles team from MLS.

November 08, 2021 · 20:19 hs

Chicharito Hernández showed his pain in a press conference after the LA Galaxy draw 3-3 against Minnesota United, where the Mexican forward managed to score a double, but was not enough to save the team from elimination from MLS.

With only goal difference with Real Salt Lake in the standings, the Los Angeles franchise was out of the Playoffs and will have to wait a long time to return to football action and retry to enter the qualification zone.

For his part, the former Real Madrid player was disappointed in a press conference and ended up worrying fans about his future in MLS and in the entity that Greg Vanney coaches.

“I am not frustrated, I am hurt, I am not frustrated. I gave everything that was in me in all aspects, I also unfortunately missed 12 games, I do not know what it would have been if I had been on the field. Not to say that it would have been the hero but also injuries played a trick on all of us this season, not just on me, it influenced a lot, “said the Guadalajara-born.

Despite that, he gave a signal to the fans regarding his future and revealed what his next destination will be: “The goal was not achieved, this lesson hurts a lot, but you have to go through it, channel it very well. You have to learn, improve, grow and be a better version next year. “

Finally, he launched a dedication to the fans and was saddened by the elimination: “” We apologize to the fans, who believe us that we are the first to suffer from this, we don’t care. From my point of view and from my trench I gave absolutely everything, next season I want to give a lot more to try to achieve the goal than to be champion. “