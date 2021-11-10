“Chepo” de la Torre defends the Vucetich process: Chivas was in a better position

For José Manuel de la Torre, former coach of the Chivas de Guadalajara the project to be implemented with Marcelo Michel Leaño with the famous 70-30, It is a process that has been carried out since the champion conquered the greatest glories of the institution between the 50s and 60s, But the key is not only to give young people a chance, but also to continue.

The “Chepo”, who was champion with the Sacred Flock in the Apertura 2006 with a homegrown base and some more experienced elements such as Adolfo Bautista, Manuel Sol, Gonzalo Pineda and Oswaldo Sánchez, to name a few, explained the reasons why his squad worked at that time, because trying to play with him 70% quarry and 30% of elements that were not born in the club, it is something that has already been done in the past.

“The history of Chivas always marks that it must have a base of Mexicans born in the ranks of Chivas should be 60 or 70% and that is the base. The extract of the institution, of its basic forces that is consolidated and you bring in two or three players from outside that complement you and make a capable and productive team AND with young people. This is how the titles have been achieved from the most champion to with Alberto Guerra, with the Tuca (Ferretti), with us. Also with a continuity, where you knew the alignments by heart, and now suddenly you no longer know who is the starter ”, De la Torre Menchaca commented in an interview for Marca Claro.

The “Chepo” added that the success for this type of project is not that the elements play arising from the institution, since the objective is to consolidate: “That was the story of Chivas and that time when we had to give it the renewalWe started little by little, then they thanked us and those young people who were maturing, suddenly other teams appeared, they were sold and things were made with the future that was the solid base and they were not given the time to mature to make a very consolidated Chivas “.

Vucetich’s departure was contradictory

Secondly, The Mexican strategist stated that the departure of Víctor Manuel Vucetich can be considered as contradictory, Well, despite the fact that many did not like his style of play, the numbers were better than those of Michel Leaño, who in eight games won only two:“It is part of what they have decided in Guadalajara with a new coach and with ups and downs at the end there were good results but they have not been to the liking of the people. Public opinion has a lot to do with it, because maybe Marcelo did not get the best results either, but it was enough to advance to reclassification. “

“People are the critics and those who have the opportunity to decide, Ultimately the results are what you say if you are right or wrong. The result adjusted him to enter the playoffs, despite the fact that with Vucetich they were with better positions and it is a contradictory situation. Between what you say you like and what is really embodied in the numbers. He’s in that situation and people want to see Chivas in Liguilla, in better positions and more spectacular ”, added “Chepo” de la Torre.