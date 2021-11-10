check the result of yesterday’s draw, Tuesday, November 9, 2021

The EuroMillions draw celebrated this Tuesday, November 9, has left as a winning combination the numbers 17, 25, 26, 33, 36 and the stars 01, 08. In today’s draw, the jackpot at stake is 89,000,000 euros after 5 editions without first-rate winners, a small prize for the figure that the jackpot usually reaches in this raffle.

The draw for Euromillions, one of the most popular of State Lotteries and Betting, can be followed live through the entity’s website. To participate with a single bet (2.20 euros in addition to the 0.30 euros of the game associated with the mandatory participation in ‘El Millón’), simply choose five numbers from those arranged in the main column of the ticket and two of the presented at the bottom. With them, it will be possible to aspire to obtain the total accumulated, being able to be put into play up to 200 million euros.

You can participate so much by making a simple bet, in which you will have to select five numbers from the first table (from 1 to 50) and two stars from the second table (from 1 to 12) or one multiple bet, choosing between five and 10 numbers from the first table and between two and five stars from the second. Thus, the greater the number of numbers, the greater the bet made as well as the more opportunities there will be to win some money.

In Euromillions prizes are distributed from two numerical hits or from finding a number and two stars. However, in El Millón, the mandatory draw linked to this lottery, only those participants whose protection codes are winners will have a prize.

In the previous draw of this lottery there were no first or second category winners, with which the boat continues to get fatter in the face of this Tuesday’s draw, being a little closer to the 190 million euros, the largest prize that this lottery has distributed throughout its history and which went to Portugal in 2014, the same year in which Parla, in Madrid, fell 137 million euros hand in hand with this lottery, another of the main prizes distributed to date.

In addition to the EuroMillions draw, those who want to try their luck with the National Lottery, can already start thinking about the Extraordinary Christmas Draw, the kick-off to the Christmas holidays for which there are only 42 days left, and for which they can buy shares now, or in the Children’s Lottery, another raffle that will distribute a good pinch of money on January 6 and that will put the finishing touch to the holidays.

* The information on the prizes and winning numbers must be considered provisional and, in any case, must be confirmed through the official channels of State Lotteries and Betting.