Check out the exclusive November premieres for Disney + and Star +

This month, Disney + and Star + have big premieres in November to enjoy anytime, anywhere. Those who opt for Combo + will have access to titles such as Free Guy: Taking Control, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise. All the Disney + and Star + releases in November available together at a unique and attractive price.

Star + content

Free Guy: Taking Control

It is the recent 20th Century Studios film produced by and starring actor Ryan Reynolds. The story follows Guy (Reynolds) a bank teller who discovers that he is actually a minor player in an open world video game, and decides to transform himself into the hero of his own story. The cast is completed by Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi. FREE GUY: TAKING CONTROL is directed by Shawn Levy.

Summer of soul

On November 19, meanwhile, music fans have an appointment on Star + to enjoy the premiere of SUMMER OF SOUL, a powerful documentary that marks Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s acclaimed filmmaking debut and revolves around an epic event that celebrated African American history, culture and fashion. An unmissable musical film and, in turn, a historical record with a story as powerful as a transporter.

Hysterical

Premiere on November 26 on Star +, the documentary HYSTERICAL invites audiences to travel behind the scenes and join the tour of veterans, rising stars, and comedy rookies stand-up to discover an intrepid group of female comedians who are breaking barriers and changing the rules of a traditionally male-dominated game. The film explores what they need to become the voices of their generation and their gender. While offering an intimate look behind comedy clubs to peer into the lives of these women. That they are breaking the glass ceiling of comedy, with pure laughter and auctions.

Disney + premieres

Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings

November 12 comes to Disney + Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings , the most recent Marvel Studios film that follows Shang-Chi, a young Super Hero linked to the mysterious Ten Rings Organization who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and reconnection with his complex family past. The new film, noted for its shocking action and martial arts sequences, stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy; Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan; and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu. The cast is completed by Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry and Dallas Liu.

JUNGLE CRUISE

On November 12 it also premieres on Disney + JUNGLE CRUISE, the recent Disney movie inspired by the Disneyland attraction of the same name. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, the film invites audiences on an exciting journey through the Amazon. This with the witty Captain Frank Wolff (Johnson) and the intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt), who travels from London, England and enlists the questionable services of Frank to guide her downstream in La Quila: his battered but charming boat. .

Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with unique healing properties that has the power to change the future of medicine. Together, in this epic quest, the unlikely duo face supernatural forces and myriad dangers lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush jungle. And as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the dangers increase even further for Lily and Frank, and their fate – and that of humanity – hang by a thread.

My poor sweet little angel

Finally, on November 12, the 20th Century Studios film also arrives exclusively at Disney + MY POOR AND SWEET ANGEL. The story follows Max Mercer, a naughty and resourceful boy who is left home alone when his family goes on vacation to Japan.

When a married couple trying to recover a priceless family heirloom sets their sights on the Mercer family home, Max will be the one to protect it from intruders, and will do everything in his power to keep them out. The film is directed by Dan Mazer and stars Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Archie Yates (Jojo rabbit), Aisling Bea (Living with Yourself), Kenan Thompson (Saturday night Live), Tim Simons (Veep), Pete Holmes (The Secret Life of Pets 2), Devin Ratray (My poor angel), Ally Maki (TOY STORY 4), Chris Parnell (Fuck the news).

