Charles Leclerc confesses that he cried when he saw the hug of Checo Pérez with his father

One of the images that went viral during the Grand Prix of Mexico was the one that they starred in Antonio Pérez and Checo Pérez once it won third place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The embrace between father and son made some personalities celebrate the above, and one of them was the Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

During a talk with Marca Claro, the father of the Guadalajara-born confessed that, after what happened at the Mexican GP, Charles Leclerc called the Red Bull member to tell him that he cried after seeing the hug he starred with his dad, ensuring that he would have made the same situation in the recent past considering that his father died four years ago.

“Checo Pérez received a call yesterday from Charles Leclerc and said: ‘Checo, you don’t know how happy it made me to see your parents celebrate like that; tears came to my eyes, I would have loved my father to see me. ‘ I did not know that Charles’s father had passed away and that Charles had spoken to Checo ”, stressed the father of the Mexican pilot.

There is mockery for the exaggerated reaction of the father of ‘Checo’. Reaction of @Charles_Leclerc is to talk to @SChecoPerez and rejoice for them and remember his father who could not see him race in F1. #Class https://t.co/DtigVsx7GD pic.twitter.com/vOMYbNVylk – Miguel Portillo (@mportilloES) November 9, 2021

It is worth remembering that Father Charles Leclerc left this world in June 2017 after a gravity that ended his life. Given this, and aware of what was happening, the 24-year-old pilot stated that he lied to his father, assuring that I already had a position in Formula 1 in order to give you one last joy before your departure.

At the moment, Charles Leclerc ranks sixth in the drivers’ standings after the fifth place he achieved in the Mexican Grand Prix with Ferrari. Regarding the classification of construction companies, the team in turn remains in third place in an even fight with Mclaren, who has been unlucky in the last two races.