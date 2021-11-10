Change’The anthill ‘lives the post Ayuso hangover with the visit of Freddie Highmore

International guests return tonight to The anthill with the interview that Pablo Motos will carry out with the actor Freddie Highmore, known in our country thanks to the series The Good Doctor. His passage means a leap from Mediaset to Antena 3, since the series he stars in is one of Cuatro’s big bets and after being a success on Telecinco.

At just 29 years old, the actor is a star known worldwide thanks to television. The role of Shaun Murphy is challenging as he must play a surgeon with autism. But they have not been his only achievement, since recently he has also been seen playing the murderer Norman Bates in Bates Hotel.

Daniel Dae Kim in a scene from The Good Doctor with Freddy Highmore. Third parties

Long before rising to stardom, Freddie Highmore was only a kid in movies like Finding Neverland alongside Kate Winslet and Johnny Depp. That role helped him later earn a position in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, thanks to which many will remember him.

The Trancas y Barrancas program will be able to boast of the great audience data that the president of the Community of Madrid granted them with her visit. With your interview, The anthill managed to set the season record with 23.2% of Compartir, which placed him as the most viewed of the day.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso in ‘El Hormiguero’ Twitter @El_Hormiguero

Read also

That data goes directly into the history of the program, since it managed to mark the fifth best installment in its history. Díaz Ayuso is behind those of Pablo Díaz (24%), Isabel Pantoja (23.8%), Santiago Abascal (23.5%) and Pedro Cavadas (23.3%). This great data shows the interest that existed to see the president in the midst of the Madrid PP crisis.