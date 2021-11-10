Changes to Facebook and Instagram will affect the targeting of your ads

Meta Platforms, the brand new company behind Facebook and Instagram, announced changes: it will no longer allow brands to choose to target ads for their marketing and digital advertising strategies to groups considered “sensitive” for these social media platforms.

The changes on Facebook and Instagram, announced on the Meta for Business blog, refer to groups related to race or ethnicity, religious opinions, political beliefs, sexual orientation and health, among others.

According to Graham Mudd, Meta’s vice president of marketing and advertising, the company has “heard the concern of experts” who say these targeting options “could be used in ways that create negative experiences for people in underrepresented groups.”

Meta says that the detailed targeting options that it will no longer be possible to choose for targeting ads on Facebook and Instagram are not based on their physical characteristics or personal choices, but rather what advertisers think these people might be interested in based on. Your activities.

Still, detailed targeting can be detrimental and they have decided to narrow it down by applying these changes to Facebook and Instagram.

Experts say that this kind of segmentation can be discriminatory, reinforce addictions, negatively influence behavior and even cause mental anguish.

Until recently, advertisers on Facebook could target anti-Semitic and pseudoscience-related categories. It also went so far as to allow brands to target ads for homes, jobs, and “multicultural affinity” credits that could exclude certain races.

After the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook stopped allowing third-party data to target ads. It was in 2018.

All the details of the changes.

Meta’s global advertising system cannot filter by world regions, says The Verge, so you will have to disable the ability to target these sensitive groups around the world. From Europe and Asia to Latin America, including Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.