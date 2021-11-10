Celebrities who dared to break the rules and opted for sneakers instead of heels

The fashion is changing, and many famous people have shown that we should not always follow the rules of style.

Before it was unthinkable to carry men’s clothing, or going to a major tennis event, always had to go with high heel shoes.

And there is nothing that adds more elegance to a look than heels, but they are not usually very comfortable.

Therefore, some celebrities broke the fashion rules, and chose to wear tennis on the red carpets, or important events, looking comfortable and also elegant.

Celebrities who took tennis shoes to red carpets and put the rules aside

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez It is a fashion reference, and it has a modern and elegant style at all times.

The best thing is that he does not follow the rules of fashion, and for that reason, he wore a casual look with black jeans and black shirt with yellow knotted at the waist with gray, black and white tennis shoes.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is one of the most inspiring women in the show that imposes trends at 54 years old.

However, she also dared to leave heels behind, to wear a comfortable look at an important event, wearing a Long-sleeved black mini dress with gray and white tennis shoes.

Shiloh jolie pitt

Shiloh jolie pitt surprised at the premiere of The Eternals which he attended with his mother and sister Zahara.

The 15-year-old exuded elegance by wearing a Short black dress, which she complemented with yellow tennis shoes with animal print.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is a successful actress who rose to fame at a very young age and has a great style with which it imposes trends.

During its passage through the 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet the famous woman looked elegant and modern wearing a asymmetrical white dress, short in front and long in back, with white tennis shoes.