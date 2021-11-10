Catch Billie Eilish singing “Happier Than Ever” on Sesame Street

Without a doubt, 2021 was the year of the return of Billie eilish, who after a long time in silence and after shaking the music industry, returned through the front door with his second album: Happier Than Ever. However, this is not the only thing that the sensation artist has done throughout these months, because with the release of this studio album, she also premiered an amazing concert and audiovisual experience on Disney + (Over here we tell you how that special is).

Despite having a lot of confirmed dates around the world, Billie has taken the time to work on different quite interesting projects. For starters, he put together a collaboration with Nike and Air Jordan (Over here you can see the tennis that he intervened) and even appeared in a series of shows with Danny Elfman to play Sally and sing the songs of The strange world of Jack. But now, our heads blew off sharing the screen with some characters that marked our childhood.

Billie Eilish raffled off singing “Happier Than Ever” on Sesame Street

It turns out that a few days ago it was announced that Billie eilish along with Anderson .Paak, Kacey Musgraves, Jon Batiste, actress Keke Palmer, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis player Naomi Osaka, would be the guest stars of the 52nd season of Sesame Street. Around there appeared a few images of the singer of “bad guy” sitting next to himself Count Count, and after much expectation we finally know what the star of the moment did in this iconic program.

And it is that for his participation in the famous children’s show, Billie put together a spectacular duet with this great character that taught us when we were children how important numbers are. To give you an idea of ​​what we are talking about, they both sang “Happy Than Ever“, The song that gives the title to the second record of the young artist, only this time They changed the lyrics to talk about the joys of counting, with phrases like “When I’m counting with you, I’m happier than ever.”

The 52nd season of Sesame Street It will premiere in the United States this November 11, although there is still no date for its arrival in Mexico and other parts of the world. But while we wait for them to confirm when we can see her on this side, Here is the spectacular “collaboration” that Billie Eilish put together with neither more nor less than Count Count: