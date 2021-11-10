Carlos Vela has already decided in which country he will continue his career

The Mexican forward, Carlos candle ended his contract with the MLS club, the LAFC and with this he became a free agent and the interested teams do not stop leaving in the environment, clubs of the Liga BBVA MX, MLS and even LaLiga have been interested in the attacker’s services, but the “Bomber has other plans.

After Los Angeles FC They ended up with a gray season and forgotten, now Carlos candle As a free agent he will seek new horizons, although many teams in Mexico could raise their hands to sign the Mexican, the 32-year-old would seek to play in Australia.

“I helped my team to be historical”: Carlos Vela

“Well, in the player’s environment they assure that their desire is to play in Australia, and not precisely because of the level of soccer in Oceania, but because he is very curious to live in that country, “said SanCadilla.

In this publication, they affirm that Vela would have the objective of playing in Australia, because as he has said on several occasions soccer is not his passion, he sees it more as a job, said medium ensures that we do not expect a bomb transfer from the Liga BBVA MX and the return of Vela to Europe.

Teams from Mexico interested in Carlos Vela

Charlie

Candle

is the object of desire for many teams in the Liga BBVA MXHowever, very few squads could afford the arrival of a figure of that size for their templates, Striped and Tigers by economic power, they would be the ones who would have the best chance of competing in the market for the services of the youth squad of the

Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara.



Could Carlos Vela return to Chivas?

A return of Carlos Vela to Chivas is the dream of many fans, as the “Bomber” could not debut in the first division with him. “Sacred Flock”, but this possibility seems distant, since the financial situation of the Guadalajara team is complicated and the salary of the Aztec battering ram is quite high, since he earns 6 million 300 thousand dollars per year.

