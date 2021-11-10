Carlos Gullit Peña is already thinking about retirement

A little over 10 years after his debut in the first division and at the age of 31, Carlos “Gullit” Peña is aware that his retirement is closer than ever. The midfielder and former national team player said in an interview for the YouTube channel “La Guardia Esmeralda” he assured that the physical issue could have him off the field in a year.

The World Cup player for our country in 2014, comes from being champion last May with the CD FAS of the El Salvador league, to later be signed by the Antigua GFC of Guatemala, where it has not been able to consolidate as a holder, despite being one of the captains of the team, which is the leader and candidate for the title of said league.

Sad eliminatory for the national team | Dictation

“I play for fun, but you have to watch it responsibly”

In this interview he shared that if in a year he no longer contributes what he would like, it would be time to say goodbye: “The truth is, I consider myself a sincere person, I go to the front, I tell things as they are, many people know me and in the moment I see, that, if it is a year, I no longer give in the sense of condition, I will play, but the shell.

It may interest you: Santos seeks to take advantage of his home in the playoffs



“Generations are coming very well. I play for fun, but you have to see it responsibly, because you have to surrender to the clubs where you are“Added the midfielder.

Dream of retiring in León

In addition, he did not miss the opportunity to say where he would like to retire, and without a doubt it would be to return to the Liga BBVA MX, and with the team with which he won two leagues. “My dream is to go with León. If I don’t give more here in Antigua, it will be here (Guatemala), but my dream is with the Lion ”, Peña commented.

Liga BBVA MX teams in which “Gullit” Peña played

In 2010, he made his debut in the First Division with Pachuca, where he was also on loan with all of his loves, where he got the promotion and which he bought his file three years later, to give him the two-time championship to the Esmeralda squad.

It may interest you: The 5 most viewed goals in the history of YouTube



In 2016 he arrived in Guadalajara, to play with the Chivas and a year later he returned with La Fiera, to emigrate to the Old Continent with the Scottish Rangers; After two years, and without being able to consolidate, he returned to Mexican soccer with the Blue Cross and then with Necaxa, where he was last seen in the Liga BBVA MX, in 2018.