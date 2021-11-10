Cardi B and Halle Berry will make a rap duet that will make history

The collaboration between B and Berry will be for the soundtrack of the film Bruiser, Halle Berry’s directorial debut.

Throughout 2021, Cardi B He hasn’t released a new album, but he has prepared some cool stuff. The rapper and Halle berry they have done a female session of hip-hop or rap, for the soundtrack of the movie ‘Bruiser’. The title song of the film ‘Bruiser’ was recorded by the four-time award winner Grammy, the R&B singer HER. Six songs from the original soundtrack were written specifically for this film, with the remaining seven being tracks undisclosed to date.

The plot.

Bruiser will premiere in Netflix on November 24. Own Halle berry directed the film and played the title role. According to the actress, HER City Girls will appear in the most important scenes of the film. This is a drama about a martial arts champion mixed he has to end his career in shame.

But the heroine has a chance to recover, she only needs to participate in a final and cruel battle. The album release will take place a few days before the premiere of ‘Bruiser‘, scheduled for November 19.

‘Scared’ by City Girls.

The song City Girls ‘Scared’ It is now available. In 2021, Cardi B released the single ‘Up’, that reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and earned 387 million views on Spotify. The rapper also participated in the recording of the singles Lizzo (‘Rumors’) and Normani (‘Wild Side’). His debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ was released in 2018.

When two women of as much talent as Cardi B and Halle Berry, it’s like buying all the lottery numbers; the prize is insured. Little can we say again about the brilliant careers of these two art divas, both in performance and song.

Their jobs and careers are one inspiration for millions of fans who have them as professional role models. We also talk about two women with an overwhelming personality, that everything they touch turns into success and pure gold. We are convinced that ‘Bruiser‘will be the first of many other films that Berry will direct from now on.