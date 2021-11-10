Cardi B and Halle Berry to curate an all-female hip hop album

Cardi B and Halle Berry have curated a new all-female hip hop album.

The collection serves as the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix film Bruised, in which Berry makes her directorial debut. She also stars in the film as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter.

As Variety reports, Berry enlisted Cardi to help handpick a team of female acts to record six original songs for the OST.

“I can’t wait to show it. I have to tell you that one of the things that excites me the most is the title track that HER sang .. and the killed “Berry told the outlet.” So I can’t wait to share it with everyone and I’m super excited. “

HER – whose real name is Gabriella Wilson – contributed the cut ‘Automatic Woman’. Also featured on the tracklist are Cardi (on ‘Bet It’), Saweetie (‘Attitude’), City Girls (‘Scared’), Latto (‘Tha Fuck’) and Flo Milli (‘Blast Off’).

Both HER and City Girls songs are reported to appear “prominently at critical moments in the film.” You can listen to this last one – the first single of the project – below.

Additionally, the Bruised soundtrack features seven “inspired” tracks from the film that have been recorded by emerging artists. These performances are as follows: Young MA (‘No Mercy’), Baby Tate (‘Dungarees’), Rapsody (‘She Bad’), Erica Banks (‘On They Neck’), Big Bottle Wyanna (‘Aye’), Ambre (‘Sweater’) and Dream Doll (‘Chacin’).

I realized that I could do what I wanted and found something that I was passionate about, “added Berry,” I love seeing these women of color who now write, direct and produce, telling their own stories. “

“It is important because for a long time black women have seen their stories told through the eyes of white men. Now, we can make our own stories, and that is exciting.”

Bruised will go on sale on November 24.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Halle Berry broke her ribs in a “crazy injury” while filming the movie.