Canelo gets upset in dressing room

Before his victory against Caleb Plant, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez was upset in the dressing room after someone from his staff put reggaeton so he gave the order to remove that genre and put another.

And it is that it was this weekend when Álvarez managed to unify the super middleweight titles, so the preparation before the fight in his dressing room had no limits and someone from his team played reggaeton.

Given this, the Jalisco boxer ordered to immediately remove that type of music because it seemed “disrespectful” to have to listen to it.

Although Álvarez maintains a close relationship with exponents of the urban genre, such as J Balvin, he turned down that kind of music into his dressing room prior to his fight.

“Who brings the music? Give me mana, what a fucking lack of respect“, Canelo said, by the way that the vocalist of that famous band accompanied him to the ring singing the song of” El Rey “doing lip syncing.

His statements come after Fher de Maná has been one of the artists invited by Canelo Álvarez to accompany him to the ring in his great boxing evenings.

As for J Balvin, he sang in the February 2021 fight against Avni Yildirim in Miami; three months later it was the turn of Pepe Aguilar and his daughter, Angela, to warm up the atmosphere for the lawsuit against Billy Joe Saunders.

On the other hand, despite Álvarez’s victory, there have been few who have criticized him as the former champion, Juan Manuel Márquez, who questioned Canelo because “he does not face his rivals on equal terms.”

According to ‘Dynamite’, the man from Guadalajara sets “clauses and conditions” that always make him have an advantage.

Be that as it may, ‘Canelo’ is already the first undisputed monarch in history at 168 pounds, but his critics still stand with their arguments that he cannot be considered the best in the world.

