‘Canelo’ Álvarez has already received the post of legend from Julio César Chávez, says Sulaimán

Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), stated that Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has received the post of legend, from the former champion Julio Cesar Chavez, by proclaiming himself absolute super middleweight champion.

“’Canelo’ is the highest that anyone can dream of in world sport. The post that Julio Cesar Chavez he has been delivering him as a boxing legend, today it is a reality ”, the leader stressed at a press conference.

Álvarez beat the American last Saturday Caleb Plant in the eleventh episode in Las Vegas, Nevada, making him the first boxer to win the super middleweight championship of the four world boxing bodies.

The 31-year-old Mexican boasts the belts of the WBC, the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Organization (OMB) and the International Federation (FIB), achieving that Sulaiman qualified as a sample of its indisputable quality.

“‘Canelo‘He is forging his legacy and although each era is different I can say that he is at the top of any list. What remains for us now is to enjoy it. I don’t think there is still someone who dares to doubt its quality and greatness ”, he highlighted.

Alvarez, with a record of 57 wins, 39 by knockout, one loss and two draws, he has won all four of his fights in the past 11 months. He beat the English Callum Smith, the Turkish Avni Yildirim, the British Billy Joe Saunders and the American Caleb Plant.

Due to this activity the leader of the World Boxing Council He mentioned that there is no pressure to find a new rival for the Mexican champion, who he said deserves to take a break.

“It was a spectacular end of the year for him ‘Canelo‘. With the demonstration that he gave before Caleb he is now the king of Las Vegas. He had a heavy year with four fights, so he will take a well-deserved rest and hopefully he will return in May next year ”, he pointed out.

Sulaimán confirmed that Saul Alvarez will attend the fifty-ninth World Boxing Council Convention to be held in Mexico City between November 14 and 19.

With information from EFE