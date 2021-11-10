Canelo Álvarez has already inherited the legendary courier of Julio César Chávez, affirms Sulaimán

Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), said on Tuesday that Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez has received the post of legend, from former champion Julio César Chávez, by proclaiming himself super middleweight champion.

“‘Canelo’ is at the highest point anyone can dream of in world sport. The courier that Julio César Chávez has been giving him as a boxing legend is now a reality”, stressed the leader in a press conference.

Canelo Álvarez smiles after defeating Caleb Plant Getty Images

Alvarez beat the American last Saturday Caleb Plant in the eleventh episode in Las Vegas, Nevada, making him the first boxer to win the super middleweight championship of the four world boxing bodies.

The 31-year-old Mexican boasts the belts of the WBC, the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Organization (WBO) and the International Federation (IBF), an achievement that Sulaiman described as a sign of their indisputable quality.

“‘Canelo’ is forging his legacy and although each era is different, I can say that he is at the top of any list. What remains for us now is to enjoy him. I don’t think there is still anyone who dares to doubt his quality and greatness. “, he stressed.

Alvarez, with a record of 57 wins, 39 by knockout, one loss and two draws, he has won all four of his fights in the past 11 months. He beat the English Callum Smith, the Turkish Avni Yildirim, the British Billy Joe Saunders and the American Caleb Plant.

Due to this activity the leader of the World Boxing Council He mentioned that there is no pressure to find a new rival for the Mexican champion, who he said deserves to take a break.

“It was a spectacular closing of the year for ‘Canelo’. With the demonstration he gave to Caleb, he is now the king of Las Vegas. He had a heavy year with four fights, so he will take a well-deserved break and hopefully return in May of the next year”, he pointed.

Sulaiman confirmed that Saul Alvarez will attend the fifty-ninth Convention of the World Boxing Council to be held in Mexico City between November 14 and 19.