Can contact blocked in WhatsApp make video calls?

On some occasions, users of the app from instant messages WhatsApp require to cut communication with some people in particular, so they make use of the function of block user that offers the digital platform and with this they can no longer receive text messages from that annoying person, as well as videos, photos or voice messages.

Perhaps they are not the most obvious functions, but taking this measure also makes it impossible for that user to add you to chats group, see your profile picture, know if you are online among other examples, but what about video calls or WhatsApp calls?

When you block a specific user from WhatsApp, you close the doors to the communication with you, so within the app there will be no way to contact you through instant messages either in text or with multimedia content, as well as calls and video calls are restricted.

So you will not have to worry about a user who has been uncomfortable in the past and you do not want to try any more, with the peace of mind that through WhatsApp he will leave you alone by all these means.

On the other hand, this does not imply that it is impossible to enter into communication through third-party applications such as Facebook Messenger, Instagram or Telegram when you block it on WhatsApp.

There is also the option that they send you SMS messages or make phone calls because the restriction when blocking other WhatsApp users is restricted to that application, but you could use other applications to block incoming calls from the numbers you decide.

If you need to block a person through WhatsApp so that they do not contact you, you can follow these steps to put them on your blacklist on the platform, regardless of whether you use Android or iOS as the operating system:

Access the WhatsApp application and locate the conversation with the person to be blocked.

Enter the chat and at the top press the button setting which is the three vertical dots icon on the left.

which is the three vertical dots icon on the left. The menu that appears there will offer several options, and press Plus to see the rest.

Finally, select Block to close the possibilities for that person to send messages or calls, as well as any kind of multimedia content and the aspects that we discussed previously.

