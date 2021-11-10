Camila Cabello’s ‘method’ goes viral to hide flatulence in public

The singer and actress made her followers laugh a lot with her TikTok video. By: Andrea Camarena placeholder image NOV. 05. 2021

Instagram The video of Camila Cabello that went viral.

Has it ever happened to you that you want to ‘take a spike’ in public and you don’t know how to do it discreetly? Our dear Camila Cabello has the solution. Through a funny video of TikTok, the interpreter of ‘Havana’ uses the famous trend ‘Sencillita, tranquilita, respiro and I do like that … just like that’ to explain how she does to solve this situation.

Lip syncing this, a tropical song called ‘The bus’ and questioned by the group Elito Revé and his Charangón, Cabello did not pay attention to putting a text that reads: “When you have to fart in a conversation”, followed by his ‘tip’ to do it. The tip, as marked by the trend, it must occur when there is a small pause between the verse “and I do like this” and “just like that”.

With this in mind, in that little pause the singer of Cuban origin He proceeded to show that to prevent someone from realizing that she is ‘farting’, she usually hit the table and laugh or make as much noise as possible to try to hide the natural sound that flatulence emits when leaving. So that you can see this nice video with your own eyes, here we leave it for you:

It is not the first time that the 24-year-old has shown her fun way of being and her great sense of humor, being something that her audience greatly appreciates. Such is the case, that said TikTok It was not yet 24 hours after being published and it already had 9.5 million views and more than 2 million likes.

Her followers, as expected, marveled and praised her with comments such as “That! Taking the Latin side out like always”, “Camila making videos in Spanish is so top.” And there were even some funnier ones like “I had forgotten that famous people shit too” or “Imagine Shawn Mendes translating this.”