For months that Camila Cabello has been strongly criticized for the extra pounds she has gained, the singer’s fans have come to her defense assuring that it is a show of self-love and that she is not bothered by even showing off her figure with a swimsuit as she has done recently .

Camila Cabello surprised the world when paparazzi captured her in a park with a few extra pounds, immediately, internet users They began to criticize her while her fans defended her tooth and nailCamilla Cabello did not care about him and in an act of self-love he showed his reality with a swimsuit.

Making it clear that you love yourself as you are, Camila Cabello in mini shorts proudly shows her cellulite and he does not care about the negative comments he may receive, this has been an inspiration to his followers who applaud him to show off his reality by putting aside what people say.

On a hike up a mountain, the singer decided to wear mini shorts, with a black top and white tennis shoes, as well as a knitted backpack that the fans liked and that apparently she loves; his contact with nature has made him even get a tattoo a symbol to have her close.

Shawn Mendes’s girlfriend, showed his love for Mexico with the singer With catrines costumes that “Shawmila” fans fell in love with, as they have been affectionately nicknamed, the couple has been in a relationship for years and what began as a publicity rumor, has been one of the most solid couples in the medium.

Recently we have seen them very affectionate on a beach, there too the singer of “Habana” has revealed her curvy figure that Shawn Mendes apparently loves, In a blue swimsuit, Camila Cabello becomes a trend againNot because of the criticism, but because of the self-love that one has and the handsome boyfriend who is by her side.

With love and success hand in hand crossing her life, the Cuban woman does not worry about what they will say, she focuses her life on her projects and spending time with the man of her life.

