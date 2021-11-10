Cameron Diaz or Eva Mendes

Cameron Díaz and Eva Mendes are two successful American actresses, millionaires and with completely different profiles, although they share a passion for work and a long journey in the cinema.
Besides being actresses, they are both models. Currently, Díaz and Mendes have a millionaire wealth, although one of them has more money.
Cameron Michelle Diaz is the richer of the two with a net worth of $ 140 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth portal. His rise to fame came in 1990 with his appearances in films that became classic comedies such as “The Mask”, “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, “There is Something About Mary” and “Charlie’s Angels”. For these last two tapes, he earned two million dollars and 12 million dollars, respectively. Then, in the sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, his salary rose to $ 20 million. Today his minimum wage for a leading role is $ 10 million.
For her part, Eva Mendes has a net worth of $ 20 million. In addition to being an actress, Mendes is a singer, model, and homeware designer. His versatility allowed him to have a lot of money and also appear in films such as “Training Day”, “Fast and Furious” and “Hitch”.