Brothers of Jokic and Morris exchange words on social networks after Nuggets-Heat

Emotions overcame NBA MVP Nikola Jokic on Monday night, who attacked Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris, then sparking a ‘family’ exchange on social media.

While the league investigates whether to impose another punishment – in addition to the expulsion of the Serbian center – Markieff’s twin brother intervened on Twitter.

Nikola Jokic pushes Markieff Morris during the game between the Nuggets and Heat. Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images

Marcus Morris hinted that Jokic’s assault on his brother from behind was “cowardly.”

That led to Jokic’s brothers (Strahinja and Nemanja) coming out in defense of the European center.

“Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to go one step further, make sure we’ll be waiting for you. Jokic Brothers.”

@ MookMorris2 You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother! Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers – Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) November 9, 2021

Momma said don’t talk on social media no more! Well There you have it. I love you momma. – Marcus Morris (@ MookMorris2) November 9, 2021

On Monday afternoon, Marcus Morris said his mother had the last word.

Nikola Jokic faces the probable suspension. Morris, meanwhile, was charged with a flagrant foul 2 and Jokic was sent off.

“That was a very dangerous and dirty play,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the game. “Keef fouled, and it was one of those fast counterattack fouls and he did it with his shoulder. You might think maybe it was a bit more than just slapping someone, but after watching the replay, he was fouled. Like this. It’s how I saw it. And the subsequent play is absolutely unjustified, “he said.

Jokic left with a triple-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. The MVP said he felt the need to protect himself but felt bad after seeing how hard he pushed Morris from behind.

“It’s a stupid move,” Jokic told reporters after the game. “I feel bad. I’m not supposed to react that way … I thought it was going to be a foul.”

Jokic then added: “I don’t know who showed me the clip, and actually his head was thrown back. [después del empujón], so I feel really bad … It’s a bad move. “

The Nuggets, who no longer had Jamal Murray injured, were playing without Michael Porter Jr. due to a low back injury. Denver could potentially be without its top three players for Wednesday’s game against Indiana.