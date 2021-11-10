Britney Spears joins the ‘belfie’

Many things are happening this 2021 in the life of Britney Spears (39). The first and most important is that the singer has (more or less) regained her freedom, since her father is no longer her legal guardian. A battle that Britney started a long time ago and that takes shape every time. Anyway, we also have to remember that the young woman has just postponed her wedding to Sam Asghari.

As reported by ‘TMZ’, the couple you haven’t even started thinking about the prenuptial agreement, because they want to know first how ‘free’ Britney is going to be in the coming months. And we are not surprised, with everything that has happened lately. Britney and her father, Jamie Spears – who has officially ceased to be her legal guardian – are among those who have asked the court to end the guardianship entirely, and A hearing on the matter is scheduled to be held on November 12.

So while that moment arrives, Britney continues to free herself in every way and that is why she has decided to buy one Photo camera that he has installed in his room and … ‘beldie’ to the song! Okay, you’re a little late to this trend, but we forgive you.

Britney recently admitted that you are “afraid” of your future without guardianship in force and you are worried about making “mistakes”. In a lengthy Instagram post, where he revealed that is celebrating Christmas ahead of time “why not”Britney started: “I’m going to be honest and say that I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that she’s here I’m afraid to do anything because I’m afraid of making a mistake !!! For so many years they always told me that if I was successful in things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it is here and getting closer and closer to finishing I am very happy but there are many things that scare me !!! “

And continued: “I started to experience it when I was given my car keys for the first time 4 months ago and it has been 13 years !!!! I have done nothing to be treated as I have for the past 13 years. I am disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!! “