Brazil F1 GP 2021: Verstappen risking everything in the final stretch: “He wants four victories”

Lto final stretch of the 2021 Formula 1 season looks quite interesting with him duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, Well, despite the fact that the Netherlands has a 19-point advantage over the British, in Red Bull they assure that they are not trusted and they will go all out for the drivers ‘and constructors’ championship.

Helmut Marko, adviser to the Milton Keynes squire, he pointed out that Verstappen to go without risks in the four dates that remain to him to the campaign to obtain you are the victory in each one of them and leave no margin for Hamilton.

“Mercedes is an extremely strong rival. We must continue to apply pressure and set high goals. That is why we want a double victory in Sao Paulo.

“(Max) compete for victory in every race. Paying attention to positions and points to win the title in the end doesn’t help. This is not in his blood. Also, experience shows that the error rate can increase if you take it more calmly than usual, “Marko declared to Motorsport Magazin.

Looking ahead to the Brazilian Grand Prix to be held this weekend, Marko set targets to take the lead from Mercedes in the constructors’ championship, where only one point separates them from them.

“We are one point behind. Brazil, 1-2. That is the goal “added the Red Bull advisor.

They do not get ahead with the title of Verstappen

Despite of current leadership of Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship,Red Bull does not want to rush and assume that this will stand up, however, they emphasize that the advantage it has so far over Hamilton is good.

“It’s a nice mattress, but it is too early for a preliminary decision “, Marko said.

The Formula 1 season is left with the races of Brazil, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state