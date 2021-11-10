Billie Eilish arrives at Sesame Street, and performs “Happier than ever”

The full episode of Sesame Street by Billie Eilish It has yet to air, but the show gave her fans, both young and old, an idea of ​​what to expect by sharing a clip of her performing a modified version of her hit Billboard Hot 100. “Happier Than Ever” on Tuesday. (November 9).

For the child-appropriate version of the song, Eilish followed in the footsteps of Sesame Street to teach the children to enlist the help of Count von Count.

“When I’m counting on you / I’m happier than ever / The numbers sound so much better / This is what we’ll do / Come on, let’s count to two / One, two of Burt’s sweaters / One, two heads together / Come on, let’s count to two, ”Eilish and the Earl take turns singing.

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” video in which she overcame her greatest fear has so far reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, while her album of the same name spent its first three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard. 200.

Billie Eilish in Sesame Street

Eilish is one of many celebrities to guest-star in season 52 of Sesame Street.

On November 4, the long-running children’s program announced that the musicians Kacey Musgraves, Anderson .Paak and Jon Batiste They will make appearances on the show, which will return to HBO Max on Thursday. The show filmed some of the upcoming episodes at a location outside of its sound stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Creating this season of Sesame Street during the pandemic has been a huge undertaking,” said Ben Lehmann, senior vice president and director of live action for Sesame Workshop and executive producer of Sesame Street in a statement.

“Just as our characters playfully solve problems in the face of challenges, we too take a creative approach, finding innovative solutions and keeping our cast and crew safe. We are proud of what we have been able to produce and thank our partners at WarnerMedia and PBS for their continued support of Sesame Street. “

