Benedict Cumberbatch replaces Robert Downey Jr at Marvel Studios

As Robert Downey Jr is no longer in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, his place will be filled by actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

After Avengers: Endgame (2019) we will no longer see Robert Downey Jr What Iron Man / Tony Stark already Chris Evans What Captain America / Steve Rogers. Therefore, some other Marvel Studios characters will have to gain importance and one of them will be Doctor Strange / Steven Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch.

Now it has been the actor himself Benedict Cumberbatch who has revealed that he will occupy the position of Hombre de Hierro from Robert Downey Jr:

There is a shadow of the relationship between Spider-Man and Tony Stark. I occupy that position of mentor. But it’s not that intimate to begin with. Due to the experience he has as a superhero, it is a strange dynamic and it becomes something much more fatherly and corrective. And then it changes again.

“There is a close relationship with Peter Parker”. Benedict Cumberbatch explained. They’re neighborhood superheroes and they’ve had an experience or two. They have history. Could it be the case that Peter asks me to help him do something? I think I can say that. And I help you complete your tax returns. That’s what I do”.

Doctor Strange will be very important in the next two Marvel Studios movies.

First we will see Benedict Cumberbatch As the Supreme Sorcerer in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and with one of his spells, chaos will be unleashed. Many think that the Doctor Strange that we saw in the trailer is not the authentic one due to his attitude and lightness to use magic. It will also endanger the multiverse.

Afterwards, the actor Benedict Cumberbatch will star Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), where they must fix everything that happened in the previous installment. In addition, the participation of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) has been confirmed. Therefore the series WandaVision it will also be very important for the plot of these two films of Marvel studios.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021. While Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness We will be able to see it in theaters on May 6, 2022. The rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios they are in the Disney Plus streaming platform.