Barcelona. Gerard Piqué, 1st victim of the Xavi Hernández regulation

Gerard Piqué has been the first ‘victim’ of the new regulation that imposed Xavi Hernandez at FC Barcelona. And it is that the strategist culé imposed a series of conditions to their pupils which must be met yes or yes, all in order to get the team out of the sporting crisis they are going through.

And that is where the defender was already affected, because he had planned to travel to Madrid to promote the Davis Cup and attend the Spanish program ‘El Hormiguero’, but all of this came down due to the regulation introduced by the DT, since one of the items refers to the control of extra-sports activities of the players.

With the intention that the whole team is committed to the current situation of the culé club, Pique may not be at the presentation of the Davis cup, scheduled for next Tuesday, November 16, competition of which it is promoter. Likewise, the defender has had to cancel his presentation in the program ‘El Hormiguero’, by Pablo Motos.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that Pique has not trained with Xavi Hernandez because you are recovering from an injury, although this has not been an impediment for him to be aware of the practices led by the new DT.

What is the new Barça regulation?