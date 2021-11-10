Avaline, the wine that Cameron Díaz

Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) is another of the famous seduced by the world of wines, so much so that, together with her friend and fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power, they decided launch your own brand a year ago: Avaline. His idea was to create a came the most natural and free of unwanted products as possible, to enjoy the pleasure of a glass of wine totally ecological and organic. The result of this adventure is a wine with rotating cap, for which a corkscrew is not required, and which contains a label where it is explained what ingredients it contains the broth: only organic grapes. Its promoters contrast this way of proceeding with that which, supposedly, other winegrowers would use, who usually add other types of ingredients during wine production, including sugars, colorants and concentrates.

Cameron Díaz had already shown his concern for good nutrition and well-being, since he has written two books about it. Following this line, your brand, Avaline makes its wines from organic grapes grown without chemical pesticides and they are not filtered through animal by-products, like many wines, so these are 100% vegan.

On the brand’s website, the origin of the vineyards or the wineries where it is made is not indicated. However, it transpired in the press that the grapes used come from the vineyards of the Catalan region of Penedès, famous for its wines.

Sales skyrocket on the internet

When they released their wines, right away were so in demand that even their creators found it difficult to find bottles. Therefore, Avaline, decided to start a more direct, accessible and daily form of sale through his Web page.

The context could not be better, since, with the pandemic, the Internet demand for alcoholic beverages increased considerably. In fact, data from the market research company Nielsen shows that Internet wine shipments grew 17% over the past year.

The brand offers two types of wine: one white and one pink pale in color. Both can be purchased on their website for $ 24 each. In addition, the brand is considering innovating and present other exclusive wines for your website, plus a subscription system.

Part of the success Avaline has achieved with his followers is due to his attractive aesthetic. The collection is made up of wine bottles in different pastel shades of green, peach, and other colors. Also, from the website, you can customize wine bottle color. As for its flavor, Avaline promises to offer a wine that, in addition to being completely organic and vegan, it does not sacrifice its taste And allows “enjoy wine like never before ”.