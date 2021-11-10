AT WHAT TIME the movie opens on Netflix with the Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

The streaming service Netflix started 2021 with everything by presenting all the movie titles with big stars, such as Zack Snyder, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Hemsworth, Jeninfer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, among others. One of them was Red alert, a comedy and action film that curiously was released in theaters, but will arrive on the platform very soon. See when it will be and its schedule!

What is it about? Official synopsis: “When Interpol issues a red alert – maximum warrant for the arrest of the world’s most wanted criminals – John Hartley, the FBI’s top criminologist, works on the case. His international search draws him to the very heart of a risky heist, where He is forced to collaborate with the world’s greatest art thief, Nolan Booth, to hunt down the Bishop, the planet’s most wanted art thief. The fast-paced adventure takes the trio across the globe: to a dance floor, a prison remote, to the depths of the jungle and, worst of all, to their mutual and constant company “.

Its cast is made up of three great Hollywood celebrities: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson It will be John Hartley, an Interpol agent who is the best tracker in the world; Gal gadot brings to life Sarah Black, the world’s greatest art thief; and Ryan reynolds He’ll be like Nolan Booth, the best con man in the world. The rest of the cast is completed with Ritu Arya (Inspector Urvashi Das), Chris Diamantopoulos (Sotto voce), Ivan Mbakop (Also) and Vincenzo Amato (Director Gallo).

The director of this film is Rawson Marshall Thurber, who was also in charge of the script. Its production was officially announced in February 2018 and its filming underwent various modifications, due to scheduling problems. The Rock and for the Coronavirus pandemic. They finally resumed filming in September of last year and completed at the end of November at locations in Italy, with an estimated budget of $ 200 million.

+ When does Red Alert open?

As announced a few months ago, Red alert It will hit the screens of Netflix subscribers on November 12. In principle it was going to be launched by Universal Pictures, but the platform managed to acquire its distribution rights. If you are a fan of the actors and want to see the film before anyone else, you should get up early if you are in Latin America.

+ What time does Red Alert open?

Mexico: 02:00 AM

Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 03:00 AM

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 04:00 AM

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 05:00 AM