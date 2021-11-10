Arturo Brizio validates a penalty annulled to América in a match against Rayados

The president of the Refereeing Commission confirmed that the cancellation of Roger Martínez’s goal was a correct decision, after the VAR review

The president of the Arbitration Commission, Arturo Brizio, validated the annulled penalty at Roger Martinez at the meeting of America against Rayados, within the seventeenth day of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

“The player of the America touches the ball twice without another player having touched it, the referee concedes the goal, the VAR suggests the on-court review and the referee, after seeing the shots, rectifies his decision and resumes with an indirect free kick in favor of the Monterrey, it is a correct arbitration decision ”, was indicated by means of a video published in social networks by the Mexican Soccer Federation.

Within that collation, Roger Martinez He took a penalty in the 73rd minute, but in the execution he slipped, which caused him to hit the ball with both feet and ultimately the goal was annulled by the whistling Diego Montaño.

America they drew scoreless against the Monterrey team and are now only waiting to meet their quarterfinal rival, a round to which they advanced directly by finishing at the top of the general classification.

Arturo Brizio He also analyzed a play from the game of Chivas against Mazatlan and he assured it was a correct decision by the referee Jorge Isaac Rojas to modify his decision, after the review with the VAR.

“The referee penalizes the goalkeeper of the Guadalajara (Raúl Gudiño), the VAR suggested the review on the court and the referee, after seeing the shots, considers the goalkeeper to dispute and plays the ball with his hands correctly, producing a subsequent contact in a normal game action, therefore modifying his decision , leaving without effect the marking of the penalty, is a correct arbitration decision, “he said.