Artificial intelligence to get the best banana on the market

11/09/2021

The Basque technology center develops within the framework of the eFOOD 4.0 project a tool that allows the characterization of this fruit and the optimization of its ripening process

The Tekniker technology center, member of Basque Research and Technology Alliance (BRTA), with extensive knowledge in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques such as Deep learning, specifically convolutional neural networks (CNN), for vision applications for the detection and identification of objects and their characteristics, has developed within the framework of the eFOOD 4.0 project a novel tool for the characterization of bananas and the optimization of their process maturation.

Artificial intelligence also reaches the banana sector to improve its ripening.

We have developed a model of Deep learning that allows detecting characteristics or defects in images through image processing based on Artificial Intelligence, explains Aitor Gutierrez, a researcher at Tekniker. The process of creating the Deep learning for the characterization of bananas has been developed following the following steps: the generation of the set of images and their labeling (classification), the application of data augmentation techniques, the selection of the architecture, the adjustment of hyper-parameters, the training of the model and finally, the evaluation of the results. Thus, a virtual analyst has been created from an identification of characteristics of the bananas generated from a set of more than 2000 images obtained from the facilities of Eurobanan Logstica Norte and Grupo Uvesco. Tekniker has been responsible for the pre-processing of the entire data set, for training the Artificial Intelligence model and for launching the solution at the Uvesco Group facilities.

Bananas of the best quality at any time of the year