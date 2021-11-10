Arnold Schwarzenegger to join Marvel Studios

Legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is in negotiations to join the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

After Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe need to add more talents. Because The Eternals has well-known actors like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington. What’s more Thor: Love and Thunder has hired Christian bale as the villain Gorr already Russell crowe What Zeus. But without a doubt, it would be something spectacular to see Arnold schwarzenegger, since he is one of the most mythical actors in action cinema, since he was unveiled in 1982 in the film Conan the barbarian.

We have already seen in Marvel studios to Sylvester Stallone What Stakar Ogord in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), so sign your friend Arnold schwarzenegger it wouldn’t be crazy. In addition, he has already had several meetings with Kevin Feige, because they want to find the perfect role for him. Although it must be remembered that he has already worked on a film based on comic characters, since he played Mr. Freeze on Batman and robin (1997).

What character would you like Arnold Schwarzenegger to play at Marvel Studios? Leave us your comments below.

The veteran actor has other projects underway.

Although Arnold schwarzenegger He is currently 74 years old (July 30, 1947), he is still in good shape and we can see him in Triplets, the sequel to The twins hit twice (1988). He will also shoot two series, the first will be a spy adventure with a father and daughter at the center of the story and another titled Outrider, where a young law enforcement officer teams up with a ruthless Marshall to track down a legendary outlaw.

While confirming in which movie of Marvel studios we can see Arnold schwarzenegger, all the installments of the saga are in the Disney Plus streaming platform.