Ariana Grande wearing Jennifer Garner’s Versace dress in If She Was 30

The singer famous Ariana Grande has decided to share her great taste for the film If I had 30 and has posed as the protagonist Jennifer Garner with the same dress from the famous Versace brand with contrasting colors.

The funny personality of the actress Jennifer garner ties perfectly with the native of Boca Raton, Florida, United States who has shown off her retro style in the program The Voice where Ariana Grande is a coach.

The iconic Versace dress is now flaunted by Ariana Grande and looks spectacular, as if that weren’t enough to wear the fashion piece from the fantasy romance movie of the year 2004, the pop singer she also wears the hairstyle of the American actress.

The fashionable hairstyles of the 2000s, of the new era, used a lot of spray and fixing gel, chongos and bangs Strips were seen on all the women and tips came out from all sides, even the men joined the trend.

Nails high heels and open in blue are the ones that Ariana Grande uses on this occasion to complete her retro outfit, while the low-cut dress has a light green top and wide lines in red, green and mint color.

In the latest episode of the TV show La Voz United States28-year-old Ariana Grande poses majestically as Jennifer Garner’s camera-sharing character in the film 13 going on 30 with Mark Ruffalo.

Ariana Grande becomes a businesswoman with makeup line

To continue reaping successes and not just musicals, now Ariana Grande embarks on her career as American businesswoman and it is that the launch of its own makeup brand has been announced rem Beauty.

Like Selena Gomez, Kylie jenner, Jessica Alba and many more celebrities, now Ariana Grande embarks on the world of beauty and everything indicates that she is betting on the futuristic wave full of glitter and holograms.

There has been talk of eye leftovers, false eyelashes, matte liquid shadows and shiny lipsticks, lipsticks, mascara and a whole range of products that Ariana Grande offers with her own makeup line.