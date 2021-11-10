Ariana Grande becomes the Jennifer Garner of ‘The dream of my life’ with her latest look | Film and Television

It’s no secret that Ariana Grande She is a great lover of the 2000’s cinema. The American star paid his particular tribute to all those films that marked his childhood in the video clip of Thank U, Next.

A very legal blonde, Go for it all, Bad girls and The dream of my life they had their space in the famous music video. Now, the interpreter of Positions has returned to honor one of these tapes. And how has he done it? With one of the last dresses she’s ever worn.

Ariana Grande has decided to dress as the protagonist of The Dream of My Life in the last recording of The Voice, where she is as a coach. Grande has picked up a gorgeous colorful Versace dress that actress Jennifer Garner wore in 2004.

To make matters worse, the pop star has imitated the hairstyle that the protagonist, Jenna Rink, wears in the film. The result? Make it look like two drops of water. What a fantasy!

Taking into account that the 2000’s are again a trend and that Ariana is always up to date, it is not surprising that the young woman has decided to wear this style at the first live gala of the famous musical talent.

“Thank you very much, Donatella Versace. I’m happy with the first live from The Voice, ”the 28-year-old artist wrote next to the image.

Undoubtedly, the scene where Jennifer Gardner wears this dress in The dream of my life (13 Going on 30) It is one of the most famous in the movie. In it, the protagonist (who is really a thirteen-year-old girl in the body of a 30-year-old woman) starts dancing in the middle of a disco Thriller of Michael Jackson with the character of Mark Ruffalo.

We would have liked to see Ariana recreating this scene with one of her fellow program members, but it couldn’t have been this time.