Argentinian wins lawsuit against FIFA for inventing free kick spray

One of the great applications in world football was the famous aerosol to mark the distances in free throws, however this triggered a long trial to fight the creation of this great invention, since the Argentine Pablo Silva sued FIFA.

Silva is going to buy at least 100 million euros as compensation, after five years of legal action, the Supreme Court of Justice of Brazil determined the FIFA as culprit of patent infringement in favor of the Argentine entrepreneur and his Brazilian partner.

“Dedicated to the greatest of all. This is all for you Dear

Don Julio

. (Julio Grondona) I know that from where he is, he will be very happy. Thank you very much! ”David Silva posted on social media to celebrate the triumph he had in court.

In an interview for the CNN medium, Silva explained that he highlights the overwhelming evidence and that he received an email from the

FIFA.org

to buy the invention for a figure that he described as irrelevant and inferior, since they offered $ 500,000.

“We train the referees in the 201 World Cup4 and we were invited to train the referees, ”Silva explained.

Who is the inventor of the spray for free kicks?

Silva is a journalist and entrepreneur born in Argentina who became known worldwide with a creation that reinvented football in all aspects, because his invention made it possible to mark the exact distance in a stopped ball play.



How Was Free Throw Spray Invented?

The 9.15 aerosol invented together with Heine Allemagne a spray that stays on the grass for a moment and then disappears, after a few minutes in 2008 the goal was to make it arrive with Julio Grondona in 2008, he finished for the first time in Chacarita and Atlético de Rafaela in the B Nacional, then he reached First division and in the Copa América 2011 it became world famous.