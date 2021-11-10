Apple will no longer disable Face ID when you change the iPhone 13 screen in unauthorized stores

One of the most disappointing findings that repair experts made about the iPhone 13 was that Face ID stopped working when you changed the screen on your own or in an unauthorized store.

Considering that screen repairs are the most common and that Apple’s official prices are prohibitive, it was difficult to understand that the company put obstacles to users who accidentally break the panel.

Now, the company has confirmed to The Verge that a future software update will allow this type of repair without consequences for the user .

It’s a relief. Up to now , the iPhone’s facial recognition system was locked by software when unauthorized user or store switched the screen for another, even if it were authentic or came from another iPhone 13 . This was not happening in authorized stores because they have a software tool that makes the phone to accept the new screen.

The only alternative left to third-party stores, whose business model relies primarily on screen repairs, was to transfer a microcontroller from the original screen, a chore. that required time , surgeon’s pulse and special equipment to perform micro-welds, as demonstrated step by step the video-tutorial from iCorrect.

G / O Media may get a commission

Apple has not specified when will the software update, but iPhone 13 users can rest assured – If they drop their phone and break the screen, they no longer have to go to a specific store to have Face ID, a fundamental component of the phone, continue to function normally.