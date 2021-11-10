Anne Hathaway shows us why white pants will always style

Anne Hathaway it has become a great example of street style over the years. With his casual looks, he inspires all of us who want to dress well, fashionable and classic. She says that the white pants forever stylize. Is it true?

The actress of “The Devil Wears Fashion” exemplifies in three looks the importance of the white pants in our closets and what is the reason to keep them there.

Anne Hathaway proposes this suit in total white. Photo: The World.

If you want to use them for an important event, then it is best to combine white pants with a blazer in the same color as you do Anne Hathaway. She opts for wide leg pants, a V-neckline blazer with nothing underneath, white stilettos, and a small black bag.

This type of white pants It looks good on any body because it marks the waist and at the bottom it opens or widens, producing an hourglass only thanks to that piece, which favorably helps the entire figure.

White pants can also be denim and skinny. Photo: Pinterest.

Another way to wear a white pants is to bet on denim and skinny fit. Why? Well, because the cigarette marks our legs and if it is high or medium-waisted, our figure instantly becomes will stylize combining it with the appropriate garments.

Anne Hathaway proposes in this look to have a touch of color. She chooses yellow on her top and on the laces of her sneakers. They are small details but that make the difference between a boring look and a fresh one, neat and that you stylize.

Anne Hathaway bets on her white jeans and wins. Photo: MDZ Online.

If instead you want to wear a whole set in white or monochrome then go for it, but remember the details. Anne Hathaway prefers small details such as your fanny pack over large ones, since the minimum accessories are those that will allow you to show off more stylized while the more XXL ones will dull your figure.

Anne Hathaway shows us that white pants it is always a good option if you want to see you stylized. Don’t be afraid of him!