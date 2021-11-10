Anne Hathaway combines a minidress with ankle boots in style

Anne Hathaway has structured a series of classic looks that are combined with more current garments, evidencing that timelessness will be the key piece to create a vibrant style in any season of the year.

His time in New York in the series recordings ‘WeCrashed’ has found a scale of outfits that the American actress, Anne Hathaway, has proclaimed as a base to end the summer and parade at halftime, from flared jeans to a fresh set created by jazz pants, tennis shoes and a basic top. This time, Hathaway appealed for one of the combinations that Off-White and Fendi have checked: minidresses with booties.

Anne Hathaway Shows How To Wear A Mini Dress With Ankle Boots

Anne Hathaway in a look consisting of a minidress with ankle boots. Gotham / GC Images

Taking advantage of the summer to create favorable unions becomes the point in favor of the fashion experts, and the Main character of the film ‘The Princess Diaries’ check it out. Wearing the union of minidresses with boots guarantees that the exalted on the catwalk will take power in the next season. Now let’s see, the actress said that a classic touch will be chosen to style without any effort, we refer to the empire cut and the V-neck finish, ideal to highlight the shoulder area, especially when the pear silhouette prevails.

Just like Off-White announced in its autumn-winter 2021 collection, short pieces such as skirts or dresses laced with boots to the knee, calf or ankle, will give a formal and somewhat avant-garde touch to any outfit. Following this, we review the stylistic guide that the producer has confirmed in recent times, emphasizing what the streets of the Big Apple have evidenced. The mix of mini dress with booties states that it will be the ideal game to go from day to night, including a blazer as an accessory will be a very viable option that will impregnate a touch of elegance in a matter of seconds.

Anne Hathaway made it clear that timeless tones are the flagship element of a casual style, which, combined with notes in trend, will have an air of dynamism that will inspire future generations. Undeniably, unavoidable details such as ruffles will add a touch of elegance and joviality, while choosing to include ankle boots in different heights is a total success to build a capsule wardrobe.

Ready to conquer the street wear to the way Anne Hathaway?