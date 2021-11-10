Anna Kendrick starring in ‘Rodney & Sheryl’, the story of the television contestant and serial killer

Deadline goes report that Anna Kendrick (‘A little favor‘) star in the movie based on real events, Rodney & Sheryl. Netflix has taken over the rights to this drama written by Ian MacAllister McDonald and directed by Chloe Okunoen the one that a serial killer has the nerve to show up and win a date on the popular late 70s TV show The Dating Game.

Rodney Alcala, the guy in question, was a serial killer who participated in the aforementioned show in the middle of the wave of murders in 1978. Kendrick will play Cheryl Bradshaw, the contestant who participated in that show and who ended up choosing Rodney Alcala as a date partner. In the video available below we see how Bradshaw asked Alcala different questions to try to get to know the character.

At that time, Alcala had murdered five women and had been convicted of the attempted murder of a 12-year-old girl, but even so, he came to appear on the show because the subject of background was much more lax at the time.

In 1980, Alcala was sentenced to death for murder and investigators found evidence, hundreds of photos of women, girls and boys, and memorabilia that the police believed were of the victims, in a closet. His execution was postponed indefinitely and today he spends his life in a state prison in Corcoran, California. Alcala is estimated to have killed up to 130 people.

The film will be produced by Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment, along with JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight Pictures. Russian Posternak, Andrew Deane and Stephen Crawford of Industry Entertainment and Kendrick will serve as executive producers.