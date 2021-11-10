Angelina Jolie in RePerfilAr: her participation in Eternals and the introduction to the Marvel multiverse

“Eternals”, the new Marvel movie, raised $ 71 million in its opening weekend, Disney announced, making it the fourth highest debut of the pandemic despite negative reviews from specialists.

In this context and taking advantage of said premiere, the team of ReProfile accessed the testimony of none other than the Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who spoke about his participation in the film, his introduction to the Marvel multiverse and the director of the film.

“We are definitely not human but there is a lot about us that is not so perfect or so ‘super'”Angelina Jolie stated about her role in the film. “That makes us complex and interesting and, I hope, a little identifiable,” the interviewee completed.

Elections in Nicaragua: “There was a hunt for opponents of Ortega in the hours before the elections”

“I respect the fans so there is some pressure to want to be good enough and deliver., so I was a bit insecure but when I was with everyone and, I thought they looked so good, I thought it could be a good thing, “said the actress.

The film was directed by Chloé Zao, who recently won an Oscar. “We see something special in her because she achieves great intimacy with the audience”, Jolie concluded.