Analyzing Stephen Curry’s Historic 50-Point Explosion Against Atlanta | NBA.com Spain

Stephen Curry delivered his latest masterpiece, scoring 50 points over the Atlanta Hawks as the Golden State Warriors took a huge home win to improve to 9-1 on the season.

The Golden state warriors continue to burn to begin the 2021-22 season, defeating the Atlanta Hawks home behind a 50 point blast of Stephen Curry. Spectacular encounter and wild performance to culminate the definitive 127-113.

More | The formula for success of Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors



Curry is playing at the MVP level to start the season, and the Warriors once again look like a championship candidate after missing the postseason in each of the previous two seasons. Let’s take a close look at the numbers behind Curry’s latest masterpiece.

Setting new records in the year

It may be Curry’s 13th season with the Warriors, but that doesn’t mean he’s ended with new career milestones. With 10 assists to go with 50 points, It was the first 50-10 performance of the 2-time MVP’s brilliant career..

Stephen Curry has 50 points and 10 assists for the first time in his career, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry as the only players to put up that line in Warriors history. Curry also passes Wilt as the oldest player in NBA history to have 50 points and 10 assists. pic.twitter.com/mnYq4NM7EL – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 9, 2021

At 33, Curry is now the oldest player in NBA history to add 50 points and 10 assists. Absurd.

Without losing time

If you take a look at the match statistics, you will find that Curry made his monster numbers in no time. With only 35:01 on the court, Curry joins James Harden as the only players to score 50 points and 10 assists in 35 minutes or less over the past 40 seasons..

Steph tonight: 50 pts

7 REB

10 AST

9 3PT

in 35 minutes He joins James Harden as the only players to put up 50+ points, 10+ assists in 35 minutes or fewer in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/qnaHcHgtQb – StatMuse (@statmuse) November 9, 2021

In the first half, Curry appeared to suffer a shoulder injury, and Warriors staff spent several minutes working on the sore spot before applying a heating pad while waiting to return. We assume that he felt fine after a little treatment.

What fatigue?

The Warriors were in the second game of a back-to-back, having defeated the Houston Rockets the night before. At 59-44 with 3:59 left in the first half, the match seemed to be heading for an Atlanta win.

Instead, Golden State signed with a 17-6 run that changed the night to close the gap to four points at the half.. Curry scored 8 of the 17 points in that stretch, taking his private tally to rest with 24 points.

50 points for number 30. The Chase Center crowd showing appreciation for Steph Curry 💯 pic.twitter.com/MCNr57cAoU – NBA (@NBA) November 9, 2021

Steph, turned on before Trae

The showdown brought the third meeting between Curry and Atlanta star Trae Young. During the previous two meetings, Curry had averaged 33.5 points per match. At 50 tonight, he can raise that mark to 39 on average in games Young has been in the lineup.

Young, on the other hand, averaged 16.5 points over the previous two. He finished with 28 points and 9 assists. in a solid performance, although it was not enough.

AND seven rebounds

AND three steals

AND 50% from the field

AND during the second game of a back to back@googlecloud || Player of the Game pic.twitter.com/cxo7ennYz7 – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 9, 2021

Chef Curry cooks as Warriors strong start continues

Golden State is now 9-1 on the season. It’s their best start to the regular season since 2018-19 when they started the 10-1 season.. They may not have won the championship, but they made it to the NBA Finals.

In 2020, It took the Warriors until Game 33, on December 27, to earn victory number 9. Last season they reached the mark in game 17, when they improved to 9-8. This Steve Kerr outfit is a little different.

The opinions expressed on this page do not necessarily represent the opinions of the NBA or its associations..