an ode to survival in Auschwitz

Rocio Otoya

Sydney (Australia), Nov 10 (EFE) .- ‘The Three Sisters’, the new novel by Heather Morris, author of the international hit ‘The Auschwitz Tattoo Artist’, is an ode to the desire to survive the trauma of the Holocaust, based on the story of two nonagenarian victims of that horror whose pain they continue to suffer today, according to the author.

This work that is published this Wednesday in Spanish tells the story of the Meller sisters, called Cibi, Magda and Livia, who had to leave their home in Vranov (Slovakia), when they were, respectively, 19, 17 and 15 years old, to finish later in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Morris learned about the sisters’ story when they, living in Israel, contacted her after realizing that they had met Lale, the protagonist of her first book ‘The Auschwitz Tattoo Artist’ and who tattooed them in the concentration camp.

‘The first time I went to Israel to meet them they told me they wanted to talk to me about Lale and Gita (the tattoo artist’s wife) and I realized that each Holocaust survivor has an incredible story,’ said Morris when he told how the idea for write ‘The three sisters’.

GOODBYE TO THE EXECUTED MOTHER

In this story of love and survival, one of the most heartbreaking moments in the lives of the Meller sisters is soberly depicted: their reunion for brief moments with their mother and grandfather in the middle of a ‘nameless crowd’ shortly before they were executed by the Nazis.

“That was the most difficult part to write and it is the most difficult to speak because their pain impacted me,” Morris confessed from Brisbane in a virtual interview with Efe, while trying to hold back tears.

The Australian-based New Zealand writer explained that when Magda and Livia told her about this episode, she felt how the ‘so heartbreaking and painful’ pain of the loss of their mother still lingered in the hearts of these sisters.

But this episode was not the only one because these sisters, not only marked by tattoos but by lonely orphans and the horror of living under the systematic mistreatment of the Nazis in Auschwitz-Birkenau, faced constant ethical dilemmas in extreme situations.

“Nobody has the right to judge people for what they had to do to survive unimaginable tragedies and trauma,” Morris defends, citing as an example a moment when the sisters received blankets to protect themselves from the winter cold, which had been stolen from other companions, who later appeared lifeless.

‘Maybe the two girls were already dead when the covers were removed, but Cibi will never know. She didn’t steal the blankets, but she accepted them, ‘says Morris’s latest novel.

A VITAL PROMISE

However, the horror of having lived in their own flesh one of the bloodiest chapters in modern history does not detract from the humanity of the three sisters, who survived thanks to the promise they made to take care of each other, when they were still innocent children. at his home in Vranov, to his father before he died.

“That promise literally drives them to stay together until now,” says Morris, who admits that many facts such as the details of the house slip away because the account is based mainly on the memory of Magda and Livi.

The puzzle of this historical novel is completed with help from the family and documents found about Cibi in Steven Spielberg’s US Holocaust Memorial Museum, while the rest is kept secret, either because the details have been forgotten or the trauma. they will remain nailed in the hearts of Magda and Livia.

‘That is his pain, his fault. I have no right to be part of them … it is their privilege and their prerogative (to tell their secrets) ‘, respectfully stressed the also author of’ Cilka’s trip ‘, the story of a young woman who was turned into the concubine of one of the Auschwitz-Birkenau commanders.

And it is that the constant, in all the survivors of the Holocaust and of any atrocity, is that a long time later, they continue to torment. As Livia told Morris: ‘I go to bed in Israel and I sleep in Birkenau.’ EFE

wat / esj / lml

(photo) (video)