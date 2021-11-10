An internet troll convinced Instagram that its CEO had died

Screenshot : Instagram , Motherboard

Adam Mosseri was dead on Instagram for a few minutes. An internet troll convinced the social network that its director had passed away, which turned his profile into a commemorative account and blocked the possibility of anyone logging into it or uploading new content. Mosseri was able to fix it quickly, for obvious reasons, but the hack could have blocked an anonymous person’s account for much longer.

The memorial account feature, which is also available on Facebook, allows a user’s family members to report their passing. After some checks, Instagram blocks the account, keeping the content intact in memory of the deceased user. No one can log back into it or upload new images, which avoids a bad drink for your acquaintances.

The problem is that an anonymous scammer known as Syenrai has discovered that this function can be exploited to block accounts of people who have not really passed away, like the very head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri. According Motherboard, Syenrai managed to get Instagram to turn Mosseri’s profile into a commemorative account in September after convincing the social network that the executive had died with a falsified proof.

All Syenrai had to do was post a fake obituary about Mosseri on the internet and post it on Instagram as proof of his death.

Instagram quickly resolved the issue, but Syenrai told Motherboard that lower-profile accounts take days or weeks to restore. To top it off, this simple attack got easier with the pandemic because Instagram sped up the process in response to the rising death toll.

A person can request Instagram to make any account commemorative by providing the death certificate of the deceased, but also a screenshot or a link to an obituary or news that refers to the death of the user. Syenrai told Motherboard, however, that a recent obituary from anyone was enough to block the account of a user with few followers, even if the name did not match.

Presumably, after being ridiculed by the false death of its director, that Instagram has made some changes to the process.